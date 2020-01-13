Salvation Army Kicks Off New Red Kettle Campaign

The ringing of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle bells have gone with the holiday season but the shortened timeframe between Thanksgiving and Christmas had negative effects on the fundraiser. The Salvation Army is looking to make up for lost time, by adding 5 days to their Red Kettle campaign. From Monday, January 13th to Friday, January 17th texting KETTLE5 to 41444 will allow anyone to make a donation to the campaign.

The money from the Red Kettle Campaign supports youth and teen programs for the Salvation Army. It also helps to send underprivileged children to summer camp and other day programs.

“That amount of money would actually send, like, 67 children to camp for an entire week, so when you think about, you know, the impact it would have on inner-city kids not being able to get to camp that would be huge,” said Director of Operations Major David Dean. “So we’re just asking a lot of people in the community to step up and do something small.”

To make a donation text KETTLE5 to 41444 or you can make a donation online and get more information at SyracuseNY.SalvationArmy.org/