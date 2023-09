(WSYR-TV) — Prior to the 3:30 kickoff against Western Michigan, SU is teaming up with the Salvation Army to have volunteers ring bells at red kettles to raise money.

Volunteers will be at various locations throughout the campus ringing bells at red kettles and collecting non-perishable food items. All money raised will benefit The Salvation Army food pantry, which is serving about 18,000 meals each month to neighbors in the area.