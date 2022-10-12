(WSYR-TV) — In many ways, the Salvation Army is part of the backbone of our community. They have more than 40 critical services that help Central New Yorkers in need.

Major Charles Roberts, director of County Operations, joins Bridge Street to discuss some of the services provided by the Salvation Army, and the 51st annual Civic Celebration happening next Tuesday, Oct.18, at the Oncenter Convention Center.

Major Roberts explains that the Salvation Army works to meet the human needs of over 34,000 people in Onondaga County. Most people know the Salvation Army for the “red door” food pantry, but they provide more than 40 other services such as housing assistance, daycare, and free pre-K.

The Civic Celebration will take place from 12 to 1:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Hope is Undefeated.” Lolo Jones, 3-time Olympian, will attend as a guest speaker to tell of the transformative role that the Salvation Army had in her own personal trajectory.

For tickets and more information about the event, visit sasyr.org.