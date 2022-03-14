‘American Idol’ celebrated singers from the south on the third episode of the 20th anniversary season.

Contestants from Georgia, Alabama, Virgina, Kentucky and North Carolina all sang their hearts out and it was one special contestant who won over judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie.

Sam Finelli of Peachtree Corners said he always dreamed of competing on the hit show. He got his chance and wow’d the judges with his voice. Sam, who has high-functioning autism talked about the challenges he faced growing up and sang a dreamy Kacey Musgraves ballad to end the night. His performance left everyone in tears and presented a special moment for he and his mom as he was given the golden ticket to Hollywood.

‘American Idol’ airs Sundays at 8pm on NewsChannel 9. Tune in for an all new episode and round of auditions on March 20th.