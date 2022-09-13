(WSYR-TV) — You can’t really say the pandemic is over, but the community is trying to get back to a sense of normal.

That brings good news at the Samaritan Center in Downtown Syracuse. They are welcoming guests back this week to dine in at their food center on North State Street. With that means the need for more volunteers.

Kimberly Murphy is the president of the board of directors at the Samaritan Center and talks about the changes on the way.

Samaritan Center provides nearly 400 hot meals to those in need across the community every day. When they switched to giving to-go meals only due to the pandemic, they only needed a few volunteers. Now that they’re reopening for dine-in services, they need at least 20.

The Samaritan Center tries as much as possible to use real china and real flatware so guests have a sense of autonomy and normalcy. This is not only better for the environment, but it also gives the guests a greater feeling of being at home.

For more information and to sign up for volunteering, visit SamCenter.org/volunteer. You can also call 315.472.0650 ext. 203.