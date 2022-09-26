(WSYR-TV) — At the Samaritan Center, folks believe that sound nutrition is the first step to helping people become self-sufficient.

The Samaritan Center is now getting back to its normal operations after weathering the lengthy pandemic. That means full food service at the center on North State Street, a need for more volunteers, and a fight to stay self-sufficient by raising money to keep things going.

Andrea Marshall is the chief philanthropy officer and shares details on their upcoming fundraiser.

Now that the Samaritan Center is back open with full dining services, their guests have gotten to enjoy a communal, sit-down dining experience that they’ve missed for over two years now.

With the center opening up now for dining in, that means more community events will be happening to help keep the center operating in full swing.

The Samaritan Center’s upcoming fundraiser “The Pour” will be catered by Bull & Bear Pub and will feature beverages from Talking Cursive Brewing Company. Tickets are $100 each.

For more information on the upcoming event and to purchase tickets, click here.