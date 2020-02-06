SAMMY Award-Nominated Band Harmonic Dirt Performs

It was a cold winter day in February of 2016. Husband and wife duo, Mike Gridley and Susan Coleman, decided to experiment with a musical idea. Fast forward a few years and their band, Harmonic Dirt, is being featured on Bridge Street’s SAMMY Spotlight. The group was nominated in the Best Americana category for their album, Anthracite.

“It’s all original music that we have fun with and we occasionally throw in a couple cover songs and mix it up. I think it’s easy to absorb, you know. I think you can come see these songs, they’re melodic with great vocals and we have nice rhythms going on. And people can dance and it’s a great time,” said James DaRin, drummer for Harmonic Dirt.

The group has performed at the Center for the Arts in Homer, NY, the Brewerton Center for the Arts, the Nelson Odeon, and a variety of other local venues in CNY. If you want to see more, Harmonic Dirt’s next performance will be at the Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor on Friday, February 14th. To learn more and view their upcoming tour dates and shows, visit their website, HarmonicDirt.com.

The Syracuse Area Music Awards take place during the first week of March. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is Thursday, March 5th Upstairs at the Dinosaur Barbecue. And the award show is Friday, March 6th at the Palace Theatre on James Street in Syracuse. To learn more visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.