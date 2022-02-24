We are just a week away from the Syracuse Area Music Awards, live and in-person after last year’s virtual ceremonies.



And voting for the SAMMY People’s Choice Awards has reached the finals in four categories.



Favorite Artist or Band:

Bryan Syrell- Chasing Neon

Favorite Event or Music Series:

John Mc-Connell Virtual Tuesdays – Sam Vecchio Live Stream



Favorite Academic or Musical Organization:

Oswego High Marching Buccaneers – West Genesee Wildcats



Favorite Music Venue:

Colloca Estate Winery, Fairhaven – Landmark Theatre, Syracuse



People’s Choice voting continues through Monday, February 28th. The winners will be announced next Friday night at the Syracuse Area Music Awards.



The SAMMY Hall of Fame dinner is set for Thursday night, March 3rd, Upstairs at the Dinosaur.

And the SAMMY Awards ceremony moves to the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater this year. The show starts at 7:00 pm Friday, March 4th. Doors open at 6:00 pm.



And there’s news this morning. It’s word of an additional honor that will be awarded at the SAMMY’s this year. The SAMMY Board has announced that The Blacklites will receive this year’s Founder’s Award. The group is one of Syracuse’s premier R&B and Soul bands with horns, dating back nearly 50 years. The award is sponsored by SAMMY founder Frank Malfitano.



And among the headliners at Friday night’s awards ceremony: Tom Kenny and the Hi-Seas, featuring the voice of television’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” himself, Tom Kenny. The Bishop Grimes grad will also receive this year’s SAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award.



Get tickets and more information at SyracuseAreaMusic.com. Or you can save online fees for the March 4th Awards Show by visiting the Oncenter box office on the State Street side of the War Memorial.