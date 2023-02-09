(WSYR-TV) — Mark Nanni is one of Central New York’s busiest musicians. He’s a SAMMY hall-of-famer from his 20 years with Los Blancos. He’s a past winner with the Jess Novak Band and on his own. His group, Mark Nanni and the Intention, are past SAMMY nominees. He plays some 200 gigs a year, many just him and his instruments.

This morning, he joined the show to share details on his work as a musician. He also performed his song “I Like.”

Going back to 1993, the SAMMY Awards continue to be a platform for the people of Central New York with creative musical talent.

You can find out more about Mark Nanni and where he’s playing next on his website at MarkNanniMusic.com. You can also find him on Facebook.

Voting for the SAMMY People’s Choice Awards has come down to the final eight in each of four categories. They’ve counted more than 169,000 votes already! You can vote for your favorites, once-a-day, every day, at SyracuseareaMusic.com. You can also find all of this year’s nominees and the hall-of-fame class of 2023.

The SAMMY Awards are Friday, March 3 at the Palace in Eastwood. The Hall-of-Fame dinner is the night before, March 2, upstairs at the Dinosaur.