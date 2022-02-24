In the SAMMY Spotlight this week, a guy who laid down the beat for not one but two musical classics still helps to define the Sixties to this day.

Drummer Robert Tousignant played with The Music Explosion on the 1967 hit, “Little Bit o’ Soul.” The song went to #2 on the Hot 100 charts and earned the band a chat with the legendary Dick Clark on ABC’s “American Bandstand.” The band proved to be a one-hit-wonder and drifted apart. But the record’s producers asked Tousignant if he’d like to play on another song they were working on. That song, “Gimme Gimme Good Lovin’” by Crazy Elephant, made it to the charts and continues to be played today.

These adventures started when the drummer was still in his teens, and he continues to play with bands in the Southern Tier 45 years later. His friends call him Bobby T, and he’s performed with music legends like Gene Pitney, the Buckinghams, Joe Walsh, Graham Nash, the Fifth Dimension, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Deep Purple, and more.

Bobby T will be honored at the SAMMY Hall of Fame dinner, Thursday, March 3rd, Upstairs at the Dinosaur. You can find tickets and more information at SyracuseAreaMusic.com.