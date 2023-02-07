(WSYR-TV) — The SAMMY Awards announced nominees in 14 recording categories, and the five-member Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Tuesday morning at SubCat Studios in Armory Square.

177 artists submitted over 200 entries for evaluation and the complete list of nominees was narrowed down to 63.

The Hall of Fame induction dinner is set for Thursday, March 2, Upstairs at the Dinosaur. And the SAMMY Awards will be handed out on Friday, March 3, at the Palace Theatre.

2023 HOF Inductees: