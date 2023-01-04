(WSYR-TV) — Nominations for the Syracuse Area Music Awards have closed and are in the judges’ hands. Now, it’s your turn. It’s time to nominate your favorites for this year’s SAMMY People’s Choice Awards. President Liz Nowak shares details on what they’re looking for.

Nominate your favorite artist or band, event or series, academic or music organization, and venue. Just go to syracuseareamusic.com/peopleschoice.

People’s choice nominations are open through this Sunday, Jan. 8. Voting starts next Tuesday. The SAMMY Awards are March 3 at the Palace Theater.