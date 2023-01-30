(WSYR-TV) — Awards season in Central New York is heating up. This year’s nominees for the SAMMYS and the hall-of-fame class of 2023 will be revealed on Feb. 7. Voting for the “People’s Choice” awards is now underway.

Voting in round four opens tomorrow, and they’ve already had more than 97,000 votes cast. You can vote every day in four categories. Just visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com and click on “People’s Choice.” Voting in round four continues through Sunday.

The winners of the 2023 SAMMYS will be announced on Friday, March 3 at the Palace Theatre.

In the spotlight this week: hip-hop artist and former SAMMY-award nominee 315CA$H with his song “Hustle and Motivate.”