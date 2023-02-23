(WSYR-TV) — In this week’s Sammy Showcase, we meet the Baldwinsville Pep Band, Plan Bee. Plan Bee is made up of 130 members under the direction of Casey Vanderstouw. They have performed at The Hard Rock in Baltimore’s Inner Habor, the Kennedy Space Center, and the NY Jets Training Camp in Cortland. Soon, they will be heading to Cleveland to play at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Plan Bee members, Gordon Flood, Jake Conger, Owen Penhollow, Kennedy Collins, and Olivia Deseyn. They each talk about their experiences and love playing for the pep band.

For their SAMMY Showcase, Plan Bee performs the pep band version of “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge.

Tickets are on sale now for The Syracuse Area Music Awards for next Friday, March 3, at the Palace Theatre. Award show tickets are $25 and livestream tickets are $15. For more information, please visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.