(WSYR-TV) — In this week’s Sammy Showcase, we meet Nick Fields. Nick Fields is a multi-instrumentalist, a vocalist, rapper and composer. He’s a talent who’s been playing professionally for over a decade and a two-time SAMMY winner. He is a nominee once again this year.

Today, Nick talks about how he started in music and the musicians he often collaborates with. He plays his rendition of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” by Fats Waller alongside keyboardist Michael Passarelli and guitarist Mikal Serafim.

The SAMMY awards are now just two weeks away. People’s choice voting continues at SyracuseAreaMusic.com. As of right now, they’ve already tallied almost 200,000 votes.

Vote for your favorite SAMMY nominee by visiting the website above.