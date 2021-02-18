SAMMY Spotlight: Bob Holz

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Drummer Bob Holz has toured the world sharing the stage with Eddie Money to Doctor John and Wolfman Jack.   

When he’s not on the West Coast, Bob who proudly calls Central New York home, lives in Homer, NY. Holz says he has “decided to keep the spirit of live music alive” and produced his eighth album, “Bob Holz Live in New York and L-A.” The new album, was recorded on both the East and West coasts and Bob mentions there’s definitely a different sound depending where the song was produced.  “I believe it has something to do with the environment people are in, you get a different sound on the West Coast.”  

Holz’s last album, “Silverthorne,” won a SAMMY for ‘Best Jazz Album’ in 2019. Holz lists off Peter Tosh and Blue Oyster Cult as some of his favorites he had the privilege of opening for.  In 2010, Bob started out on his solo journey to record his own music. While starting in his new position of band leader he says, “you’re taking on a lot of responsibility and need to make sure everyone is happy and it runs smoothly.” Holz is optimistic for the future of live music and hopes to get back to performing.

The Syracuse Area Music Awards are happening on Friday, March 5th.  The ceremony will be streamed live from Subcat Sudios in downtown Syracuse for free. To learn more and help pick the winners by voting in the people’s choice award categories just head over the SyracuseAreaMusic.com.   

You can learn more about Bob by visiting, BobHolzBand.com 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected