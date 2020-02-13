SAMMY Spotlight: Chris Eves and The New Normal

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Singer, songwriter and musician, Chris Eves, steps into the SAMMY spotlight.

Eves and The New Normal blend the genres of rock n roll, funk and blues with a healthy dose of jam band influences.

The ‘new normal’ is how Eves described his music and the different mix of genres his sound collides with.

“A big part of my sound is just taking all kinds of different music; jazz, funk, rock, jam band, blues and putting it all together into some new normal kind of sound.” said Eves.

In December of 2019, Eves and The New Normal released their second album, One Spark, nominated for a 2020 Syracuse Area Music Award for best rock band.

“It feels like a very positive record” Eves said.

The band has shared the stage with diverse artists who also blur the lines between genres including the Zac Brown Band, Jon Fishman of Phish, Gov’t Mule, Cheap Trick, Gregg Allman others.

“It was just a dream come true, playing in front of like 20,000 people,” said Eves, when asked how he felt about his experience performing alongside the Zac Brown Band. 

Visit chrisevesandthenewnormal.com to view the band’s upcoming shows or listen to their album. The album is also streaming on Spotify and Itunes. 

The Syracuse Area Music Awards is happening March 5th and 6th. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is Thursday, March 5th at the Dinosaur Barbecue. The award show is Friday, March 6th at the Palace Theatre on James Street in Syracuse. To learn more visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Happy Valentine’s Day from NewsChannel 9!

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected