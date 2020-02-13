SAMMY Spotlight: Chris Eves and The New Normal

Singer, songwriter and musician, Chris Eves, steps into the SAMMY spotlight.

Eves and The New Normal blend the genres of rock n roll, funk and blues with a healthy dose of jam band influences.

The ‘new normal’ is how Eves described his music and the different mix of genres his sound collides with.

“A big part of my sound is just taking all kinds of different music; jazz, funk, rock, jam band, blues and putting it all together into some new normal kind of sound.” said Eves.

In December of 2019, Eves and The New Normal released their second album, One Spark, nominated for a 2020 Syracuse Area Music Award for best rock band.

“It feels like a very positive record” Eves said.

The band has shared the stage with diverse artists who also blur the lines between genres including the Zac Brown Band, Jon Fishman of Phish, Gov’t Mule, Cheap Trick, Gregg Allman others.

“It was just a dream come true, playing in front of like 20,000 people,” said Eves, when asked how he felt about his experience performing alongside the Zac Brown Band.

Visit chrisevesandthenewnormal.com to view the band’s upcoming shows or listen to their album. The album is also streaming on Spotify and Itunes.

The Syracuse Area Music Awards is happening March 5th and 6th. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is Thursday, March 5th at the Dinosaur Barbecue. The award show is Friday, March 6th at the Palace Theatre on James Street in Syracuse. To learn more visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.

