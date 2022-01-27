SAMMY Spotlight: Chuck Schiele’s ‘Quatro’

The 2022 Sammy Awards return in early March and once again submissions from local musicians are already pouring in. Our Bridge Street Sammy Spotlight kicks off this year with Chuck Schiele’s ‘Quatro.’

The band came together in 2019, brining what they refer to as a sound that exists somewhere between the deserts of New Mexico and the rings of Saturn. Chuck is joined by pedal steel player George Newton, Cellist Healther Kubacki and double bass player John Dancks.

They’re just one of the bands eager to celebrate the return of the Syracuse Area Music Awards on March 3rd and 4th. People’s Choice voting is now underway at SyracuseAreaMusic.com. Vote for your favorite artist or band, event or music series; academic or musical organization; and venue. You can vote once a day, every day, in each category and voting for round three continues through Sunday January 30th.

To learn more visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.