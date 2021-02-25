SAMMY Spotlight: Ghost Town Ramblers

The Americana music duo, Ghost Town Ramblers is the product of two singer/songwriters Kay Miracle and Lou Kaplan joining forces to make music.

Kay Miracle tells us that once she and Lou connected, they know that they wanted to get their music heard. Miracle mentions that the Ghost Town Ramblers are one of the few bands in the genre that does complete sets of original music rather than covers.

Amid the pandemic, Miracle has found that music has healed her and is grateful for the time alone to regroup and find her purpose. Ghost Town Ramblers have earned SAMMY nominations in the Americana genre for the past two years. While this year’s SAMMY Spotlight will look different, Miracle was shocked about the talent in the Central New York Area.

“To just be nominated is an honor.” Kay Miracle, Ghost Town Ramblers

The Syracuse Area Music Awards are happening on Friday, March 5th. The ceremony will be streamed live from Subcat Studios in downtown Syracuse for free. To learn more and help pick the winners by voting in the people’s choice award categories just head over the SyracuseAreaMusic.com.

For more information you can find the Ghost Town Ramblers on Facebook.