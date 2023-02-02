(WSYR-TV) — “Part poet, part storyteller, indie-rocker, folk singer, even a little mad-scientist.” J. Schnitt has been bringing his extensive armory of songs and unique vision of Americana music to stages all across the Northeast. He has established himself as one of the premier singer-songwriters in the independent music world today.

J. Schnitt joined Bridge Street this morning to talk about his musical career and share a performance of his song “Grand Central Station” as part of our SAMMY spotlight series.

Voting in the SAMMY “People’s Choice” awards continues. More than 139,000 votes have been logged so far. Round four continues through Sunday. Then, the top eight in each category advance to round five. You can vote once a day, every day, in each of four rounds. Just visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com/PeoplesChoice to cast your vote.

The SAMMY Hall-Of-Fame dinner is March 2 upstairs at the Dinosaur. This year’s Syracuse Area Music Awards are Friday, March 3 at the Palace Theatre.

Find out more at SyracuseAreaMusic.com.