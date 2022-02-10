The Syracuse Area Music Awards are now a month away and our SAMMY Spotlight continues with highlighting a group in Jazz, the London McDaniel Trio.

London McDaniel has written for and played with top artists in jazz and hip-hop from coast to coast. He grew up in Seattle and is now currently living in Ithaca. Last year he won “Best Jazz” SAMMY and now he is nominated with Free Boody Institute for “Best R&B” this year.

The SAMMY awards are moving to the Civic Center, this year. Tickets are now available for the awards ceremony on March 4th, and the Hall-of-Fame dinner, on March 3rd at Dinosaur BBQ.

Get all the information, and vote for your favorites in the people’s-choice awards, at SyracuseAreaMusic.com.