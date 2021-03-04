SAMMY Spotlight: Mark Doyle and Joe Whiting

Mark Doyle and Joe Whiting’s relationship has spanned over five decades and the long-time friends have been through many life events with one another.

Doyle and Whiting have been inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Awards twice, once as a duo, and again with the band Jukin Bone. Mark Doyle says that the SAMMYs mean a lot to the music community, saying that “recognition is the coin of the realm and recognition by your peers has become more important than ever.”

They have both been staying busy during the pandemic. Whiting mentions they have started writing and recording new songs together during the downtime. Once everything starts back up, they are looking forward to reuniting and getting back to doing what they love.

The Syracuse Area Music Awards are happening tomorrow, Friday, March 5th. The ceremony will be streamed live from SubCat Studios in downtown Syracuse for free. To learn more and find the live stream, just head over the SyracuseAreaMusic.com.