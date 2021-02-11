SAMMY Spotlight: Sydney Irving

While her musical journey may just be beginning, Syracuse musician Sydney Irving has many accolades under her belt at 19 years old.

Sydney was awarded with the International Singer Songwriter Association’s” Young Adult Artist of the Year”, is a multi-time Syracuse Area Music Award Nominee and Music Mafia Radio’s 2020 Female Artist of the year. Irving says she got her start when receiving a guitar when she was nine. She describes her music as “folk-rocky” and currently has a new album releasing next month on March 2nd, titled “Relax With Fiends.”

Sydney will be having a free concert at Heritage Hill Brewhouse tomorrow, Friday, February 12th at 5:30pm. It is located at 3149 Sweet Road in Jamesville. You can learn more about Sydney by visiting SydneyIrvingMusic.com.

And just a reminder that the Syracuse Area Music Awards are happening on Friday, March 5th. The ceremony will be streamed live from Subcat Studios in downtown Syracuse. It will be free for all to watch. To learn more and help pick the winners by voting in the people’s choice award categories head over the SyracuseAreaMusic.com