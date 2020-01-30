Sammy Spotlight: The Diana Jacobs Band

Live Now
The 2020 Syracuse Area Music Awards returns in early march for another year. The popular Syracuse award show highlights musical talent around the area.

Every Thursday, Bridge Street will spotlight local musicians who are playing their part on the music scene. One Sammy Award Winner is The Diana Jacobs Band and was voted best R&B and featuring artist. They’ve been around for over 30 years.

When asked about their award, Diana Jacobs said,  “It was a wonderful feeling, just the nomination so to actually receive a Sammy was pretty incredible and we were very excited and very appreciative.” 

The Diana Jacobs Band is creating new music right here in Syracuse. Their new album will likely be released in the fall. To learn more, visit there website and view their upcoming shows at www.dianajacobsband.com.

The Syracuse Area Music Awards will take place during the first week of March. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is also that Thursday, upstairs at the Dinosaur Barbecue. The award show is Friday at the Palace Theatre on James Street in Syracuse. To learn more visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.

