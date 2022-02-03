SAMMY Spotlight: ‘The Mattydale Music Collective’

The Syracuse Area Music Awards are now just a month away and our SAMMY Spotlight continues with a group that grew up together and has grown as a band together. They call themselves the ‘Mattydale Music Collective.’

Their music has touched on heartbreak, addiction, climate change and global affairs. Founding Band Members Lee Knapp and Mat Wescott say that growing up in Mattydale has influenced their music tremendously.

The Mattydale Music Collective has been nominated for best alternative music and best debut album over the years.

The SAMMY Awards Committee will reveal this year’s nominees and hall-of-fame class during a virtual announcement Tuesday morning. See it, and vote for your people’s choice favorites at SyracuseAreaMusic.com.