Founded in 2011, the Cortland-based group, The Unknown Woodsmen has performed all over CNY. Known for their funk, rock, and blues sound, earned a nomination for their latest album, “Beauty in the Machine.

The SAMMY Hall of Fame dinner is Thursday, March 3rd upstairs at Dinosaur BBQ. The Syracuse Area Music Awards are Friday, March 4th, in the Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Theatre. Tickets for both are now available online at SyracuseAreaMusic.com.

You can learn more about The Unknown Woodsmen by visiting, TheUnknownWoodsmen.com.