‘Sandwich Saturdays’ Organizer, Al-Amin Muhamed, Pens New Book

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Nearly three years ago, Al-amin Muhamed set out on a mission to help the homeless in Central New York. Since then, he’s garnered major success, including the release of a new book.

“My Purpose of Life” is Al-amin’s story that, he says, is meant to inspire and motivate others to be the best that they can be. He’s also working hard to continue to help the homeless on a daily and weekly basis.

They are actively in need of donations and are taking masks and hand sanitizer too. To learn more about how you can help, visit IfWeEatTheyEat.org. You can also look for them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected