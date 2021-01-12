‘Sandwich Saturdays’ Organizer, Al-Amin Muhamed, Pens New Book

Nearly three years ago, Al-amin Muhamed set out on a mission to help the homeless in Central New York. Since then, he’s garnered major success, including the release of a new book.

“My Purpose of Life” is Al-amin’s story that, he says, is meant to inspire and motivate others to be the best that they can be. He’s also working hard to continue to help the homeless on a daily and weekly basis.

They are actively in need of donations and are taking masks and hand sanitizer too. To learn more about how you can help, visit IfWeEatTheyEat.org. You can also look for them on Facebook and Instagram.