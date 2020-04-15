Sanitize Your Home With Stanley Steamer

Washing your hands has become second nature these days but what can you do to sanitize your home? Stanley Steemer can help. The essential business is still cleaning residential homes and commercial businesses during COVID-19 and is offering free disinfectant pre spray on every order. Jefferey Triscaiani, owner of the Syracuse local franchise, said his staff is taking all the proper precautions and wearing personal protective equipment when entering homes and businesses to safely sanitize.

To learn more about Stanley Steamer or to make an appointment visit stanleysteemer.com or call 315-455-7148.