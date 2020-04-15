Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Sanitize Your Home With Stanley Steemer

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Washing your hands has become second nature these days but what can you do to sanitize your home? Stanley Steemer can help.  The essential business is still cleaning residential homes and commercial businesses during COVID-19 and is offering free disinfectant pre spray on every order. Jefferey Triscaiani, owner of the Syracuse local franchise, said his staff is taking all the proper precautions and wearing personal protective equipment when entering homes and businesses to safely sanitize.  

To learn more about Stanley Steemer or to make an appointment visit StanleySteemer.com or call 315-455-7148.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected