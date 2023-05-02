(WSYR-TV) — Sarah Layden wrote for the Post-Standard in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She has played volleyball for the Orange while attending Syracuse University. Layden is now a professor of creative writing at Indiana University – Purdue University and writes books.

She joins Bridge Street to discuss her latest book, Imagine Your Life Like This. This book is a collection of short stories set in Syracuse and the Midwest. She also talks about her love for Syracuse and how her writing has grown throughout the years. Layden will be speaking about her book at Parthenon Books.

Layden’s conversation with Buffalo News columnist, Sean Kirst, at Parthenon Books is this Saturday, May 6, at 4:00pm. If you would like to learn more about Layden, visit her website, SarahLayden.com.