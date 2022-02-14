Sarah’s Guest House is expanding and the Central New York community is invited to learn more about their new space.

The organization that provides lodging, transportation, meals and comfort to patients and families of patients receiving medical care, will be able to host even more people thanks to a newly acquired building. To celebrate, Sarah’s Guest house is hosting a VIP Drop-In event on Thursday, February 17th and all are invited to attend.

Stop by from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at 100 Roberts Avenue in Syracuse with a silent auction item valued at $25 and enjoy a sneak peek of what’s to come. For those interested in making a donation, you can do so anytime at SarahsGuestHouse.org.