Sarah’s Guest House Hosts ‘Drive & Drop’ Fundraising Event

For more than 25 years, Sarah’s Guest House, has been serving patients and their family members receiving essential medical care with lodging, transportation and so much more.

On Wednesday, April 7th, they’re hosting a ‘Drive & Drop’ event to encourage community support for their upcoming gala in June. Community members are invited to drop off auction items valued at $25 or more to help with fundraising and the auction at the gala.

Development Specialist Renee McCaffrey says that the gala is a major fundraiser for the organization and silent auction items will be an enormous help. Popular items include Syracuse University memorabilia, MacKenzie Childs items, various themed baskets and gift cards to local restaurants, spas and boutiques.

McCaffrey ads that Sarah’s Guest House would love for people to think about supporting local businesses when considering an auction item.

The Sarah’s Guest House Drive & Drop event is happening Wednesday, April 7th from 4 to 7 p.m. outside in the parking lot. Donations of auction items valued at $25 or more are welcome. All contributions are tax deductible and support the house and its mission. To learn more about Sarah’s Guest House, visit them online here.