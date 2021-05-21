Sarah’s Guest House Hosts Hybrid ‘Gala Of Giving’

You’re invited to ‘bring on the bubbly for your bubble‘ to support Sarah’s Guest House, or celebrate outdoors this year.

The organization’s annual event is going hybrid with the option to entertain at home or participate in person for an outdoor upscale tailgate. Development Specialist Renee McCaffrey says that the organization came up with a creative way to entertain everyone this year.

“The beauty of the social bubble parties is that you can have as few or as many guests as you feel comfortable,” she adds. The party is yours to host and every ‘at home‘ participant will receive a ‘Gala Box To Go’ with all the materials necessary to host a good party.

For those interested in taking part in person, tickets are $100. A live stream option is also available for $25. All paid participants will also receive access to the silent auction.

Sarah’s Guest House ‘A Gala of Giving’ is happening Friday, June 11th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Destiny USA. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit SarahsGuestHouse.org.