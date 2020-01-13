Sarah’s Guest House Second Annual Wine and Cheese Open House

For the second year in a row, Central New Yorkers are invited to visit Sarah’s Guest house for a wine and cheese open house.

The event, which started with much success in 2019 is happening once again and it’s a great way for the community to learn about the work that they do, Board President Carol Smith said.

Sarah’s Guest House is an adult healthcare hospitality house that has been serving Central New York for the last 25 years.

“I’m sure most people have heard of Ronald McDonald House, well this is the adult version of it,” Smith said. “Over the last 25 years we’ve had close to 20,000 people stay and that averages around 1,200 a year, she added.

The visitors who make up that number are family members and patients themselves who have to travel for treatment. And it’s because of the facility and donations made by the community that Sarah’s Guest House has remained a fundamental part of the area.

The open house will offer visitors wine, cheese and homemade desserts. Sarah’s Guest House staff will also be on hand to give tours of the facility too.

To attend, guests are asked to bring an item to auction off with a minimum dollar amount of $25. Operations Manager Shannon Griffin said that experience style auction items and gift cards are always a hit. The items received will be auctioned off during their annual gala later this year.

The second annual Sarah’s Guest House wine and cheese open house kicks off on Thursday January 16 from 4 to 8pm. The event will be held at their location on Roberts Ave in Syracuse. To learn more about the organization and how you can help visit, SarahsGuestHouse.org.