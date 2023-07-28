(WSYR-TV) — Fans of the historic Saratoga Race course know that with July and August comes the 40-day racing season. Here to get you prepped is the NYRA vice president of communications Pat McKenna.

The 2023 season at Saratoga Race Course runs through Labor Day, which is Monday, September 4.

Following the four-day Opening Weekend, racing is conducted Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of Closing Week, which will run Wednesday through Labor Day. Gates open daily at 11 a.m. (with the exception of Travers Day, Saturday, August 26, when gates open at 7 a.m.).

General Admission is $7 when purchased at least 24 hours in advance or $10 on the day of the event. New for 2023: One admission price will provide fans with admission to both the Grandstand and Clubhouse. Travers Day General Admission is $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the event.

The annual summer meet at Saratoga Race Course generates $371 million in economic activity and more than 2,900 jobs across the greater Capital Region.

The 2023 season will feature 71 stakes totaling $20.8 million in total purses. A new Saratoga Backstretch Clinic will allow Saratoga Hospital and BEST to expand on the existing healthcare services offered to members of NYRA’s backstretch community.

Learn more at nyra.com.