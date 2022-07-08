(WSYR-TV) — Fans of the historic Saratoga Race Course know that with July comes the start of the 40-day racing season. This year, the season begins on Thursday, July 14.

Pat McKenna, VP of Communications with the New York Racing Association, gives Saratoga fans the scoop on what to expect at the track this year.

“We’re thrilled that opening day is just over one week away,” says Pat. Fans can expect the world-class thoroughbred racing that Saratoga is known for, along with more entertainment and an unrivaled selection of food and beverages.

Saratoga Race Course has existed since 1863, but there’s always something new to experience at the historic venue. This year, there are new dining sections throughout the facility. The doors to the paddock suite will be opening, replacing the popular temporary tent that has stood there in years prior. This is the newest addition to the venue.

The Taste of New York Pavillion will also be open, offering fans a New York-based variety of food and beverage every week.

Saratoga Race Course will be open July 14 through September 5 for their 2022 season, with 40 days of world-class racing and entertainment. Admission begins at just $7 for grandstand admission and $10 for clubhouse admission.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance at ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit nyra.com/saratoga.