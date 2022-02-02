Save money: new program makes visiting an Onondaga County park more affordable

Onondaga County is encouraging everyone to get outside and get active during the winter months.

“We live in Central New York, and we know that we have four seasons, and so we really want people to embrace winter as hard as it is” says Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

Onondaga County Parks February Freebies program makes it even more affordable to get outside. There are several money-saving offers, including a buy one, get one special at Beaver Lake Nature Center and Highland Forest.

For the entire month of February, parkgoers who purchase admission at either park will receive a pass for a free admission or free winter rental that can be used at either location.

In addition, on Fridays during the month of February, visitors to either park can also enjoy a buy one, get one free offer for cross-country ski or snowshoe rentals. The county says the free pass can even be used the same day for a family member or friend, offering instant savings.

There is also a special coupon for $2 off regular admission or a winter rental at Beaver Lake Nature Center and Highland Forest. The coupon is available February 2nd only but redeemable throughout the month of February. Click here to get the coupon.

Beaver Lake Nature Center, located at 8477 East Mud Lake Road in Baldwinsville, offers 9 miles of trails to enjoy. Highland Forest is at 1254 Highland Park Road in Fabius and has more than 50 miles of trails for recreation.

“We have great parks with Beaver Lake, Highland Forest and we have great winter programming there” adds McMahon. “So, we really want to encourage that. It’s a good way to get outside, see the parks during the wintertime, but also, it’s for public health, which we’ve been focused in on for 24 months.”

McMahon says being outside and enjoying the parks offers parkgoers the chance to be active and get some exercise while also being socially distant from others, which is important as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Click here for more information about the February Freebies program, skiing/snowshoeing conditions and much more information about Onondaga County Parks.