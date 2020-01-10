Save money on your energy bill right now with simple changes

Add money to your pocket by cutting down on the amount of energy you use. National Grid’s senior program manager for Energy solutions, Tom Baron and their spokesperson Virginia Limmiatis suggested easy ways to save hundreds of dollars a year on your energy bill.

1.) Turn off lights, appliances, tv, electronics when not in use – $9 / month

2.) Unplugging your electric space heater or hot tub – $41 / month

3.) Washing clothes in cold water – $9 / month

4.) Dry only full loads of laundry – $7 / month

5.) Replacing just 5 incandescent light bulbs with energy star light bulbs – $9 / month

6.) Lower water heater to 120 degrees – $9 / month

8.) Installing a low-flow shower head saves water and money – $246 / year & 8,212 gallons of water

9.) Recycle your old refridgerator – $23 / month

10.) Repair any leaky faucets – $6 / month

11.) Installing a programmable thermostat – $15 / month

For more tips visit https://www.nationalgridus.com/Upstate-NY-Home/default and click on save energy and money on the top of the page.