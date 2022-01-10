Save Money On Your Utility Bills With Tips From National Grid

Winter generally brings with it not just cold and snow — but higher utility bills! Today is “National Cut

Your Energy Costs Day,” so we thought it would be a good time to bring in National Grid’s Jared Paventi

to share some money-saving tips!

Fahrenheit you set your thermostat back, you may save between one and three percent on your annual heating bill. Have your heating and cooling systems serviced regularly to maintain performance. Change your disposable furnace filter or clean replaceable filters at the interval recommended by

Jared also offered these thoughts about ways to save money monthly: Unplug your electric space heater or hot tub and save $41 a month. Replace a second or older refrigerator and save $23 a month. Caulk or weather-strip around windows and doors to keep warm air in and save $13 a month. Washing your clothes in cold water can save you $9 per month. Turn off lights and electronics (appliances, TVs, stereos, and computers) and save approximately

$9 a month. Repair leaky faucets and save $6 per month. Unplug electronics with remote control or “instant on” features and save $4 a month.

Customers can also shop at the National Grid Marketplace, which features energy-efficient products

including smart thermostats, lighting, and water fixtures, sold at the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices.

(Many have instant rebates!) Visit the Marketplace at NationalGridUS.com.