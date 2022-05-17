There are 21 Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Syracuse and school leaders are on a mission to make them accessible and affordable for any family that’s interested.

For the first time this year, the Diocese is hosting a “Light A Child’s Future’ Golf Tournament and Superintendent William Crist says they’re hoping it’s a successful way to shed light on the opportunities available when it comes to a catholic education.

The first ever ‘Light A Child’s Future’ Golf Tournament is set for Monday, June 20th at Shenandoah Golf Club at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Registration starts at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. rain or shine. They’ll wrap things up with a cocktail party and celebration dinner after the tournament. For more information and to register, visit SyracuseDiocese.org.