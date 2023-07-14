(WSYR-TV) — Saving Face Barbershop are familiar faces when being on Bridge Street. This year, the business is celebrating its first anniversary at its newest location in Baldwinsville. In honor of the accomplishment, they are offering free haircuts this Saturday!

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes on till 4 p.m. tomorrow and it will run first come, first serve. Any tips given to the barbers will benefit Peace Inc. If you’re feeling hungry, Angry Smokehouse will also cater free food.

Owner of Saving Face Zach Fonda and Master Barber Mike Harris sit down with co-hosts to share their exciting achievement. Fonda has three other barbershops located in Manlius, Saratoga, and Camillus that are also very popular.

The master barber discusses his time working at Saving Face, and from the sounds of it, Saving Face Barbershop is the place to get your cut. The company prides itself on building lasting and meaningful relationships with everyone who steps in their doors.

For more information, check out savingfacebarbershop.com.