(WSYR-TV) — Chances are you’ve been to a barbecue before, but have you ever been to a “Barber-Q?” This weekend, you’ll get the chance. The 13th annual Barber-Q fundraiser event is happening Saturday Aug. 13 at Saving Face Barbershop in Camillus.

The event will benefit In My Father’s Kitchen, a local nonprofit organization committed to helping those in need. In My Father’s Kitchen is a faith-based street outreach program that focuses on assisting the homeless population in Syracuse by building hope and changing lives.

Saving Face Barbershop now has four locations in Manlius, Camillus, Baldwinsville, and Saratoga.

This year’s fundraiser will feature free haircuts in addition to music, food, ice cream, and more. The annual “Barber-Q” event is from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Saving Face Barbershop located at 4600 W. Genesee St. in Camillus.

For more information on the event, visit TheBarberQ.com. You can also learn more about In My Father’s Kitchen at InMyFathersKitchen.org.