(WSYR-TV) — The utilities are warning that energy bills could go up by 40% or more this winter. However, there are ways to save money.

State grants can help bring those costs down. You just need to know how to tap into them. Don Shelter is the owner of Energy Savers here in Central New York, and his business can help you cut those energy costs.

Since 2001, Energy Savers has been delivering top-quality work for homeowners in Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Cortland, Cayuga, and Broome counties. They have a team of expert installers who can help you care for your home with a variety of efficiency services, including insulation, window, and HVAC installation.

Empower New York is a subsidy program through New York State that will allow consumers to do energy reduction audits and measures, all at no cost.

Energy Savers then comes in to do the audit, where they will share ways you can reduce energy costs in your home. They’ll also help you apply for any grants that may help cover energy costs. Anyone in New York is eligible for their services.

For more information, visit EnergySaversCNY.com.