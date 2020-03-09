Savory and Affordable Burger Deal At The Press Box for Oswego County Restaurant Week

It’s restaurant week in Oswego County and popular eatery, The Press Box, is one of dozens participating in this year’s event. Co-managers Marissa Canale and Ali Scanlon prepared their popular Press Box Burger that will be offered this week, alongside chips and a cup of homemade soup for just $11.99!

The savory 8 oz burger is stacked with lettuce, tomatoes and sauteed onions. The meat is delivered fresh from their local butcher and hand-pattied to perfection. Choose from toppings like bacon, blue cheese, and more! You can also add a 16oz Stella Artois for $5 and even take the chalice home with you.

Scanlon said restaurant week is a great opportunity to get folks out and try new foods from local restaurants like theirs. “The weather has been nice. You can enjoy a meal you may not have tried otherwise,” she said.

As part of the Oswego County Restaurant Week, all participating restaurants are offering a 3 course dinner for $25 and lunch specials through Saturday, March 14th. For a list of restaurants or more information visit http://www.oswegofultonchamber.com/restaurant-week.html.

The Press Box is located at 29 East First Street, Oswego, NY and is open 7 days a week. For more information and to view their full menu visit PressBoxOswego.com.

