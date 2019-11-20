When it comes to Thanksgiving of any kind the Turkey is key. But the sides are also an important part of the gathering and if you can make them ahead of time then that’s even better.

Erica Barnes Thomas is serving up a savory and spicy way to make your sweet potatoes this holiday and you can even do them a few days before.

Savory & Spicy Sweet Potato Gratin

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon salted butter· Fat from one slice of bacon rendered

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1-2 tablespoons adobo paste (chipotle or other) -can omit altogether or increase, depending on how spicy you would like dish to be

1 ½ cups heavy cream

1 cup chicken stock

Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper to taste

7-8 medium sweet potatoes (or yams), peeled and cut into ¼” disks

8 oz grated cheese (I like smoked Gouda or a mix of sharp cheddar & Parmesan)

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs (unseasoned)

¼ cup freshly chopped Italian parsley (for color)

Pre-Cooking Sweet Potato Instructions:

I like to pre-cook my sweet potato disks to cut down on in-oven baking time. This is not necessary, but using raw sweet potatoes in this dish will increase cooking time to between 1-2 hours.

· Sweet potato disks can be pre-cooked in an Instant Pot by adding 2 cups of liquid (water or chicken broth) to pot, then adding sliced sweet potato disks. Lock lid and set to manual (pressure cook) for 0 minutes (yes, zero minutes). Pot will come to pressure and then beep to let you know cooking is done. Use quick release, drain liquid from pot and set potatoes aside.

· Alternatively, you can par-boil your sweet potato disks on the stove top until they are tender-crisp – do NOT overcook.

Gratin Cooking Instructions: