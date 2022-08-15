(WSYR-TV) — People are planning all sorts of vacations after COVID-19 cancelled so many of them. In fact, vacation-planning has even surpassed pre-pandemic levels. However, with what the economy is going through right now, it can be hard to take a trip and stay on top of a budget. Travel journalist Stephanie Oswald is sharing savvy tips on how you can make your vacations more rewarding and more cost-effective.

Gas prices may still be higher than normal, but they are starting to go down slowly but surely. Cruise lines and airlines are holding flash sales. The exchange rate is fairly good in Europe.

Stephanie says it’s a great time to plan a trip.

What’s important is having a credit card that allows you to gain points to make your next trip even cheaper. Stephanie recommends the “Wander Card” by Credit One Bank, which gives users 10,000 points for spending $1,000 in the first three months of having the card. It also offers users five times the points for spending on anything travel-related such as gas, flights, or dining.

It’s important to remember that sometimes, going with the lowest price isn’t always the smartest decision. Even if it costs a bit more, it can be much better to fly direct and fly without a checked bag. Wear your bulkiest clothes on the plane, and when packing, make sure to roll up your clothes.

