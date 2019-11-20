Say cheese! Tips to taking good cell phone pictures

Before you whip out your camera to take a picture with your phone, clean off the lens first. That is the number one tip from professional photographer Ana Gil. Finding the right light is key. However, if you do take a picture in a dark setting you can use the edit button to lighten it. You also want to avoid taking photos directly in front of a window. Don’t be afraid to ask family members to step to their left or right to position them!

If you’d like to view Ana’s work or hire her for professional headshots, family photos are senior pictures visit AGilPhotography.com or call 315-263-8996.