Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Say cheese! Tips to taking good cell phone pictures

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Before you whip out your camera to take a picture with your phone, clean off the lens first. That is the number one tip from professional photographer Ana Gil. Finding the right light is key. However, if you do take a picture in a dark setting you can use the edit button to lighten it. You also want to avoid taking photos directly in front of a window. Don’t be afraid to ask family members to step to their left or right to position them!

If you’d like to view Ana’s work or hire her for professional headshots, family photos are senior pictures visit AGilPhotography.com or call 315-263-8996.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected