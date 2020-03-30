Say Yes To The Virtual Dress at Mirror Mirror Inc.

Non essential businesses are closed during the fight to end COVID-19 including bridal salons, which may seem like a set back for brides. However, Fairy Godmothers, Stephanie Long and Heather Jensen, from bridal shop Mirror Mirror Inc., said they can put brides in a dress while still practicing social distance. Its what they call magic, online virtual dress shopping.

Mirror Mirror Inc. Owner Stephanie Long and Manager Heather Jensen are holding virtual bridal consultations as a creative way to stay connected with their clients.

For more information or to contact Mirror Mirror Inc. visit them online at https://www.mirrormirrorincbridal.com or give them a call at 315-635-5030.

The Mirror Mirror Inc. bridal studio is located at 27 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville.