Saying “Buh-Bye” To The Kinney’s Orange Bag With A Retirement Bash

On March 1st, retailers in New York State are saying bye-bye to plastic bags. In honor of their signature orange bags, Kinney Drugs is throwing a “retirement” party. “We’re definitely sad to see them go but the big celebration tomorrow is a great way to kind of transition to new reusable bags. I mean obviously, it’s important to do what we can for the environment and we’re just hoping to put a fresh spin on what shopping bags are all about for our customers,” said Becky Bubel, president of Kinney Drugs. Customers are invited to stop by their local Kinney Drugs for cake and refreshments.

Kinney’s is also hosting a contest where one lucky customer can win one of three Kinney gift cards and a case of Kinney bags! Entry to win is easy, just profess your love for the orange Kinney bag with a story, poem, video, picture or share a special memory. “We have people who have made bags and rugs and all sorts of things,” said Bubel. “We even have a customer who has made a bag into a hat!” adds Judy Cowden, the senior director of marketing and advertising for Kinney Drugs.

The Kinney Bag Retirement Party is happening Saturday, February 29th starting at 12pm and running until 2pm at all Kinney Drug stores throughout New York State. Customers who spend at least $10 on Saturday or Sunday will receive a free reusable Kinney bag.

To learn more and to enter your poem, photo or video into their contest visit KinneyDrugs.com.