Closings
There are currently 14 active closings. Click for more details.

Saying “Buh-Bye” To The Kinney’s Orange Bag With A Retirement Bash

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

On March 1st, retailers in New York State are saying bye-bye to plastic bags. In honor of their signature orange bags, Kinney Drugs is throwing a “retirement” party. “We’re definitely sad to see them go but the big celebration tomorrow is a great way to kind of transition to new reusable bags. I mean obviously, it’s important to do what we can for the environment and we’re just hoping to put a fresh spin on what shopping bags are all about for our customers,” said Becky Bubel, president of Kinney Drugs. Customers are invited to stop by their local Kinney Drugs for cake and refreshments.

Kinney’s is also hosting a contest where one lucky customer can win one of three Kinney gift cards and a case of Kinney bags! Entry to win is easy, just profess your love for the orange Kinney bag with a story, poem, video, picture or share a special memory. “We have people who have made bags and rugs and all sorts of things,” said Bubel. “We even have a customer who has made a bag into a hat!” adds Judy Cowden, the senior director of marketing and advertising for Kinney Drugs.

The Kinney Bag Retirement Party is happening Saturday, February 29th starting at 12pm and running until 2pm at all Kinney Drug stores throughout New York State. Customers who spend at least $10 on Saturday or Sunday will receive a free reusable Kinney bag.

To learn more and to enter your poem, photo or video into their contest visit KinneyDrugs.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected