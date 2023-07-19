(WSYR-TV) — Driving through Upstate New York, it is no surprise that the farm community is near and dear to our hearts. Later this month, the agricultural industry will be displaying the rich diversity of farms in the picturesque landscapes of Madison County.

Jacob Gigler-Caro from Salt City Harvest Farm, Monica Cody of Farmstead 1868, and Larkin Podsiedlik of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County joined the show to talk about the free event.

Open Farm Days allow people to explore, visit the working farms and meet local farmers. There are 27 participating farms this year. Everyone is welcome to come to enjoy farm tours and demonstrations, animals, product tastings, and more.

This family-friendly event is open to folks of all ages on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festivities are organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County and offer a great chance to introduce people to the beauty and bounty of Madison County.

Open Farm attracts individuals from both different counties as well as states! It is often one of the biggest sales for the farms.

For more information, check out openfarmdaymadisoncounty.com.